A woman claimed her 9-year-old son was abducted. Now she's charged with his murder

(CNN) Police in south Florida have arrested and charged a woman in the death of her 9-year-old son after they say she falsely accused two black men of abducting him.

Patricia Ripley, 45, had claimed she was driving with her son Alejandro around 9 p.m. ET Thursday when two black men in another vehicle forced her to stop, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a news conference Saturday morning.

Ripley told police that one of the men got out and demanded drugs, according to officials. After Ripley said she didn't have any drugs, the man, who had a knife, stole her phone and kidnapped Alejandro, who was autistic and non-verbal.

The boy's body was found hours later still wearing a Captain America T-shirt, Rundle said.

During their investigation, officials obtained video that allegedly showed Ripley pushing Alejandro into a canal Thursday evening around 7:30 p.m. ET, Rundle told reporters.

