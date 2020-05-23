Why my app is so very proud of me

Carol Weston is an advice columnist and the author of 16 books, including "Girltalk," "Speed of Life" and "Ava and Taco Cat." She's working on a book about a princess in a painting by Velázquez. The views expressed here are her own. Read more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) I never gave much thought to the health app on my iPhone -- that white square with the red heart. Who cares how many steps I take?

Turns out I care. During this unsettling pause between Before and After, I want to get out and clock 10,000 steps a day. At least! The app is proud of me.

"This year's walking and running distance is more than last year's," it beams. "So far this month, you're averaging more steps than last month." My device doesn't know the half of it.

I always enjoyed walk-and-talks with friends, in person or by phone. And whenever someone came in from out of town and wanted to meet for coffee, I suggested a stroll in a park instead. "I'm like a dog," I'd explain. "Pick me up and take me out."

