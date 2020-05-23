How to help children with ADHD thrive in a virtual schoolhouse

(CNN) When schools shut down because of the coronavirus , some parents of children with ADHD found themselves in a stressful predicament.

It means parents who are likely ill-equipped are dealing with learning and behavioral differences that their children's school professionals may have been trained to manage.

As the school year comes to an end for many students around the world, there are lessons to be learned as parents consider virtual summer school or camps and anticipate virtual school in the fall.

Children may have trouble paying attention, controlling their impulses or may be overly active.

These symptoms allow children to do well in some environments — fast-paced or creative — but they can also be severe and cause difficulties at home or school and with friends. That's why children with ADHD need a school environment that helps them stay on track, maintain a structure and be supported by peers and teachers.

The sudden switch to virtual learning has greatly upset this routine.

Leslie Hall of Charlotte, North Carolina, said her sixth grader's shift to virtual learning was tough at first. The constant influx of assignment notifications across several platforms distracted her son, Sam.

"The first week I could barely keep up," she said. "He'd be working on a science assignment and the social studies teacher would send a text with her assignment so naturally he'd jump to that. Then another teacher would send an assignment and he'd jump to that. For a kid who likes order, it led to a lot of frustration."

Tiffany Johnson of Fort Worth, Texas, said her eighth grader is finally settling into virtual learning after weeks of volatile challenges.

Johnson witnessed her son having small meltdowns over technological difficulties, misunderstanding assignments and group projects with classmates who didn't understand him.

She's used to working from home, but sometimes she has had to sit with her son all day to help him manage online school. She's also dealing with her own depression and anxiety on top of her son's issues.

"The stress of a global pandemic, a new day to day that changes week to week, technology challenges and frustrations," she said, "some days it's really hard because if I'm not level, he won't be level ," Johnson said.

Jeanine Kalulu of Vista, California, helps her grandson with his schoolwork while she works from home and her daughter, who is an essential worker, works elsewhere.

They've faced numerous obstacles, including equipment and technological issues, restlessness and distraction. The in-class aide and one-on-one time he had didn't transfer to a virtual medium, and the classes weren't engaging to him.

"He did get upset one time because he didn't want to do the lesson, and he said it's boring," Kalulu said. "We were doing [the lesson] on the phone at that time because he couldn't get it on the laptop. So he threw the phone down."

Now, he does only the paper assignments, mainly because his school hasn't yet provided him with a laptop and so he can't access the online lessons.

There are ways parents can help their kids thrive in remote learning, balance homeschooling a neurodivergent child while working from home and work through frustrations together.

Benefits of a school structure

Children with ADHD benefit from the structure of traditional school settings, said Robin Nordmeyer, co-founder and managing director of the Center for Living Well with ADHD-Minnesota, an ADHD coaching group serving all ages.

A traditional school allows a student to show up and go through the motions of a class structure. The school bell's ring helps signal a clear-cut transition between classes, and between school and home life. The consistent, predictable routine helps some students stay on track.

Children with ADHD also draw from the community and connection schools can provide, complete with peers and educators who model behavior, offer emotional support and champion the educational or social goals of the student.

"What's happened with Covid-19 is we've shifted from having that infrastructure and support from school," Nordmeyer said. "And parents have had to pick up a lot of the things that can't be provided with virtual learning. And maybe they don't know how best to help them because they haven't been trained in that particular area of need."

"Parents are having to take on that responsibility as well, while they still have their own routines and jobs to get through during the day," said Anabelle Morgan, head of school at Commonwealth Academy in Alexandria, Virginia, a day school for students with learning differences or ADHD challenges. "So that makes it twice as hard."

Mimic the school environment

Children with ADHD don't struggle with paying attention in general as much as they struggle with concentrating and sustaining attention on the right things, Nordmeyer said.

"When a child is struggling from inattention," she added, "anything around them in their environment can grab their attention in the moment, take them offtrack and get them caught up in something else that's not related to the goal of the moment.

"[They] might start off great paying attention, but then our brains wear out a bit. [They] use up that dopamine or that neurotransmitter availability and it's just hard to focus, concentrate and pay attention to what [they're] trying to do."

Given that they're prone to jetting off in a different direction, creating a mock space that borrows from their school environment is the first step in remote learning.

Instead of having them do schoolwork in their bedroom, parents can set up a small desk with few distractions in an area that's easy for parents to monitor. It can be across from where the parent is working, or parents and children can sit side by side while working on their own assignments.

Structure each day

One parent tweeted that homeschooling her child with ADHD was an all-day affair. When trying to structure their child's day, parents should practice structure, not micromanagement, Nordmeyer said.

Parents could start by having morning huddles with their child at the same time each day to map out the day's flow. They can talk about any Zoom meetings, check-ins with educators, assignment deadlines or any other upcoming time commitments,

In the absence of a set schedule, parents can co-create one with their child.

Nordmeyer recommended using the Pomodoro method, in which parents would write on a sticky note what the child's assignment is for the next 25 minutes or so — for example, "Do problems one through 12 for your math worksheet." Children could work alongside their parents or at their workstations, while parents or both parties monitor a timer. Then they take a five-minute break.

"This is something that will really help children work through what they feel is overwhelming to them, and it will also break it down to something they can manage," Nordmeyer said. "It creates some consistency in the focus and what they're doing throughout the day."

Pull them back from distractions

If a child is having trouble becoming really distracted, parents can help pull him back by shortening the work time. Decrease the amount of time he works on assignments divided appropriately, and allow more room for moving and refreshing before coming back to start again.

"Meet the child where they're at," Nordmeyer said. "If they can do something for 10 minutes, expect that."

If there's computer schoolwork, parents could try ensuring the only browser open is one that's relevant to the task at hand. Depending on whether the computer is privately owned or the school's property, parents can customize internet router settings to block some games or sites for certain hours of the day, Morgan said.

Social and emotional support

Children with ADHD still need emotional and social support to stay engaged. They've likely already found ways to virtually connect with their friends via their phones.

Parents should monitor the mental hea