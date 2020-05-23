Shop the Memorial Day appliance sales happening right now

Memorial Day is a time to honor those who gave their lives in service to the country, but this weekend is also a great time to relax, recharge and, of course, save big. And it's a particularly great time to shop for appliances, with everything from dishwashers to air fryers marked way down for the holiday. Whether you're looking to do a full kitchen refresh for the summer or just need some new gadgets to make cooking and cleaning easier, check out our top picks for Memorial Day appliance sales below.

AJ Madison

The appliance giant is offering Memorial Day savings of up to 50%, plus free delivery across the country on orders over $599.

Save more than $400 on Frigidaire's Gallery Series Dishwasher ($543, originally $949; ajmadison.com), which automatically adjusts cycle times based on how dirty your dishes are. For anyone in need of some extra fridge space these days, Fridgidaire's highly rated 30-inch Freestanding Top Mount Refrigerator ($799, originally $1,049; ajmadison.com) is marked down as well, and features a reversible door, clear dairy bin and a shelf large enough for full gallon-sized beverages. You can also save on gas and electric ranges, microwaves and air conditioners.

Best Buy

Best Buy's Memorial Day sale includes tons of appliance markdowns, all of which come with the company's price match guarantee. You can also get free shipping on major appliance purchases over $399.

For those in need of a home laundry upgrade, save $340 on Samsung's Activewash High-Efficiency Top-Loading Washer ($649.99, originally $989.99; bestbuy.com) and Extra-Large Capacity Fingerprint Resistant Electric Dryer ($649.99, originally $989.99; bestbuy.com). The high-rated Dyson V8 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum ($299.99, originally $399.99; bestbuy.com) is a great pick for cleaning up after that foster pet keeping you company while you socially distance. Top-rated refrigerators are marked down as well, including Samsung's 25.5-cubic-foot french door model ($1,099.99, originally $1,599.99; bestbuy.com). The fridge comes with a filtered ice maker and has an average of 4.5 stars from more than 1,000 reviews.

Small appliances are on sale, too, including some great options from Ninja. We especially like the Ninja Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Digital Multi Cooker with Air Fryer ($229.99, originally $279.99; bestbuy.com), which is essentially a pressure cooker, air fryer and slow cooker all in one. Ninja's Toaster Oven with Air Fryer ($209.99, originally $229.99; bestbuy.com) is another solid pick to cook and/or crisp up foods without waiting for a full-size oven to preheat.

Lowes

Ranges, dishwashers, refrigerators and more are all up to 40% off at Lowe's now through June 3.

For those who've been wearing the same pair of sweats for days (or weeks) on end, save $342 on a Whirlpool Top-Load washer and dryer set ($428 each, originally $599; lowes.com). And if your kitchen is in need of a total overhaul, you can save big by bundling large appliance suites. The Samsung Stainless Steel Kitchen Suite ($2,356, originally $3,736; lowes.com) includes a french door refrigerator, self-cleaning range, dishwasher and fingerprint-resistant microwave. Another fun pick is the Frigidaire Stainless Steel Beverage Center ($399, originally $599; lowes.com), which holds up to 138 12-ounce cans and will ensure you always have a cold beer on hand this summer.

Wayfair

Wayfair is offering up to 65% off appliances large and small through May 28.

Tons of kitchen gadgets are marked down, including this adorable Daewoo Retro countertop microwave ($82.99, originally $109.99; wayfair.com). KitchenAid's Ultra Power 5 Speed Hand Mixer ($49.99, originally $71; wayfair.com) is perfect for baking projects, while more serious bakers might want to consider upgrading to KitchenAid's Classic Plus 10 Speed Stand Mixer ($219.99, originally $349.99; wayfair.com), which comes with a dough hook.

Big-ticket items like refrigerators and dishwashers are marked down, too, as are products designed to keep you cool as the weather heats up. The Koldfront 8,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner with Remote ($259.99, originally $299; wayfair.com) is a highly rated option that's Energy Star compliant and will help keep your home office (aka bedroom, for many of us) comfortable this summer.

We've rounded up even more Wayfair appliances savings for you here.

Zola

Zola is primarily known as a wedding registry site, but actually features thousands of brands that anyone can shop. From May 22 to 26, get 20% off sitewide using the code SUNNY, and save on top-selling appliances from brands like Cuisinart and Dash.

The Dash Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer ($39.99, originally $49.99; zola.com) is the perfect way to get the deliciousness of crispy fried food without all the fat. The Cuisinart Grill Portable Outdoor Electric Tabletop Grill ($119.99, originally $149.99; zola.com) is great for tiny balconies and patios, so you can celebrate the holiday without crowding into a park with everyone else. Through May 24, you can also get $50 off rarely-on-sale Vitamix blenders, including the popular and top-rated Ascent Series A2300 ($399.99, originally $449.99; zola.com).

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.