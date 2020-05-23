(CNN) In the fall of 1988, a 13-year-old was raped and murdered in her bed.

The crime would have been shocking anywhere else, but in Hwaseong, then a rural area near South Korea's capital Seoul, murders like this were happening with disturbing regularity. She was the eighth female to be murdered there in two years.

Nearly a year after the teen was killed, police arrived at the house of a 22-year-old repairman, just as he was about to eat dinner.

"What's this about?" Yoon, whose full name is not being published due to a South Korean law that protects the privacy of suspects and criminals, remembers asking. "It won't take long," he says police replied.

The officers took him to a small interrogation room with a single table at the local police station where they questioned him for three days about the 13-year-old's rape and murder. Eventually, they extracted a confession.

