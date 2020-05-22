University of California will suspend SAT and ACT testing admission requirement until 2024

(CNN) The University of California (UC) is suspending ACT and SAT tests as an admissions requirement until 2024.

The Board of Regents unanimously voted on Thursday to waive the standardized testing requirements for applicants, the university system announced in a news release.

"Today's decision by the Board marks a significant change for the University's undergraduate admissions," said UC President Janet Napolitano, who recommended the suspension of standardized testing in a memo to the Board of Regents earlier this month.

It marks the culmination of a two-year research-based effort by UC to evaluate the value and use of standardized tests in admissions, according to the university system.

"We are removing the ACT/SAT requirement for California students and developing a new test that more closely aligns with what we expect incoming students to know to demonstrate their preparedness for UC," Napolitano said.

