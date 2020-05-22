A woman cared for her sick parents while she was pregnant. Her father died, and coronavirus came for her too

(CNN) Every six hours, Monica V. Garcia trekked from floor to floor of her family's house to take ice packs and Tylenol to her fever-ridden parents.

Like many who come in contact with the virus, she caught it too, according to Garcia's medical records, provided to CNN.

"I stopped thinking of myself, even though I should because it's my first baby, my first child," Garcia told CNN. "The people that know me know that my parents are my world. You're stuck between the two and I chose them because I didn't want to lose them."

Although she and her mother have recovered, the disease took her father from her before he got to meet her firstborn child. Carlos Arturo Garcia passed away at age 70 on April 22.

'I feel the emptiness'

As Garcia, 33, grieves the loss of her father, she is trying to keep it together for her mother. She's also continuing her day job of teaching kindergarten, now virtually due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, her husband is half a world away, awaiting his flight -- if it doesn't get canceled -- to the US on May 26.

Garcia met her husband, Yasreynolds Rodriguez, in the Dominican Republic in 2017.

Garcia and Yasreynolds Rodriguez have been in a long-distance relationship for three years. He lives in the Dominican Republic and the couple was just able to get him a visa to come to the US.

The family requested that the visa be expedited with "everything that I'm going through with my father, that I'm pregnant and that I had Covid," Garcia said. Luckily, it got approved.

Their baby is due August 3, so the couple hopes Rodriguez is able to be in New Jersey for the birth.

Garcia's friends are planning a virtual baby shower for her on June 7, so the mom-to-be is trying to look forward to that in between the waves of grief.

Being at home, seeing Carlos Garcia's spot at the table and knowing he isn't coming home is hard on both mother and daughter.

"I have to be strong for my mother because she's having a hard time," Garcia said. "Every spot, every smell, being in the bedroom, it's difficult. I try not to break down in front of her."

Meanwhile her mother, Gloria Garcia, has found herself a widow at age 64.

"That is the hardest thing, to be alone," Gloria Garcia said. "That is the hardest thing psychologically. I feel the emptiness."

She and Carlos Garcia met in their native Colombia and were married for 38 years. Both became US citizens last year.

Gloria Garcia said her daughter has been her biggest support system.

"She has been my support because maybe alone I would not have been able to, I would not have been able to continue," she said.

Colombian-born Carlos and Gloria Garcia became US citizens last year.

Catching Covid-19

Family was everything to Carlos Garcia, and he never stopped working to support his wife and two daughters.

After he had a stroke five years ago, his wife took over his job delivering medicine to nursing homes in New York and New Jersey. Carlos Garcia lost some function in the right side of his body, leaving him with a limp and a hampered arm, his daughter said.

"He would still get dressed in his uniform like he used to before the stroke, and he'll be the passenger, but he knew all the