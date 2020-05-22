Basketball legend Patrick Ewing tests positive for coronavirus

(CNN) Basketball Hall of Famer and Georgetown men's basketball coach Patrick Ewing said Friday he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus that causes Covid-19.

Ewing, 57, tweeted , "This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones."

Ewing, who won an NCAA championship in 1984 as a Georgetown player, said he wanted to thank health care workers and everyone on the front lines of the pandemic.

"I'll be fine and we will all get through this," Ewing said.

The university said Ewing is isolated at a hospital. He is the only person in the program to have tested positive for the virus, Georgetown said.

