Co-owner of gym that was shut down isn't afraid to get arrested and says he'll reopen Friday

(CNN) The co-owner of a New Jersey gym that was shut down by the state health department says he's going to reopen his gym Friday, even if he gets arrested.

"If we get arrested, we will be open the next day," Frank Trumbetti told CNN Thursday night. He also questioned how the New Jersey Department of Health could shut the gym down without county officials coming inside his business.

He says he came to Atilis Gym in Bellmawr on Thursday morning and there was a note on the door saying the New Jersey Department of Health is shutting it down because of the coronavirus.

Gov. Phil Murphy has closed all of the state's indoor gyms, fitness centers and classes.

The state's order to close lists indoor gyms and fitness centers as "high-risk settings" for the spread of Covid-19 because of increased respiratory activity, communal equipment and close personal contact.

