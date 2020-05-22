Longtime Utah Jazz head coach Jerry Sloan is dead at 78

(CNN) Jerry Sloan, the longtime Utah Jazz head coach who led the team to the NBA Finals twice and ranks third among NBA coaches on the all-time wins list, has died. He was 78.

Sloan died on Friday morning due to complications from Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia, according to a statement from the Utah Jazz

"Jerry Sloan will always be synonymous with the Utah Jazz. He will forever be a part of the Utah Jazz organization and we join his family, friends and fans in mourning his loss. We are so thankful for what he accomplished here in Utah and the decades of dedication, loyalty and tenacity he brought to our franchise," the statement read.

The organization said Sloan left a "tremendous impact" on the franchise after 23 years at the helm, where he racked up 1,223 Jazz coaching wins and 20 trips to the NBA Playoffs.

"His hard-nosed approach only made him more beloved. Even after his retirement, his presence at Jazz games always brought a roaring response from the crowd," the team said.

