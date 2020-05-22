Georgia man charged with fraud for falsely claiming he was infected with Covid-19, federal prosecutors say

(CNN) A Georgia man is charged with defrauding his employer by falsely claiming he was infected with Covid-19, federal prosecutors say.

Santwon Antonio Davis, 34, of Morrow, a suburb of Atlanta, worked for a Fortune 500 company with a facility in the Atlanta area, according to a news release from the US attorney's office in Atlanta

He allegedly submitted a falsified medical record to the company, which then closed the facility for cleaning "in concern for its employees and customers," and paid employees during the shutdown, the release says.

That cost the corporation more than $100,000 and forced the unnecessary quarantine of several other employees, according to the US attorney's office.

"The defendant caused unnecessary economic loss to his employer and distress to his coworkers and their families," said US Attorney Byung J. Pak.

