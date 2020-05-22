NAACP wants the beating of a black man investigated as a hate crime

(CNN) Officials in Des Moines, Iowa, are looking for the persons who police say attacked a black man as he was leaving his girlfriend's house -- an incident the local NAACP chapter wants investigated as a hate crime.

DarQuan Jones, 22, told police he was approached by two white men around 3 a.m. Saturday who asked him who he was.

"It is unclear what prompted them to approach Jones. However, evidence indicates that this was not a random selection of Jones as a victim," Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek told CNN.

The men assaulted Jones, Parizek said. He was able to break free but the men caught up to him and the assault continued, he said.

"During this, Jones reports that one of the attackers hurls racial epithets and threatens to kill him," Parizek said.

