Crayola unveils new packs of crayons to reflect world's skin tones

Crayola will release new packs of crayons to represent the world's skin tones, the company revealed Thursday.

The 135 year old arts and crafts behemoth developed 24 new "Colors of the World" crayons designed to represent over 40 skin tones across the world, said the company in a press release.

Crayola announced the new crayons in conjunction with UN World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development.

"With the world growing more diverse than ever before, Crayola hopes our new Colors of the World crayons will increase representation and foster a greater sense of belonging and acceptance," said Crayola CEO Rich Wuerthele in the release. "We want the new Colors of the World crayons to advance inclusion within creativity and impact how kids express themselves."

Because the world is more diverse, Crayola crayons will represent skin tones of the world when packs get released in July.

To ensure the crayons accurately reflect the world's array of skin tones, Crayola partnered with Victor Casale, CEO and co-founder of cosmetics maker MOB Beauty.

