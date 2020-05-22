Skittles ditches the rainbow to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community for Pride Month

(CNN) The candy that's known for its iconic rainbow is ditching their colorful symbol for Pride Month to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community.

Skittles are going colorless with both their packaging and their product for all of June, saying "only #OneRainbow matters."

Gray limited-edition "Pride Pack" candy bags will hit the shelves of CVS and select Walmart stores next week until the end of June.

What about the flavors? Not to fear. Even though you won't be able to see the rainbow colored candies, you'll still get to taste the rainbow with the same original fruity Skittles flavors.

This isn't the first time the gray candies are being sold in stores. The brand released these packs in Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom in previous years.

