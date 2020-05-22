Prosecutors file motion to drop charges against Breonna Taylor's boyfriend

(CNN) Prosecutors in Kentucky have filed a motion to drop attempted murder and assault charges against Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of slain EMT Breonna Taylor, according to Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine.

Police say Walker fired at them during a narcotics investigation in March when three officers forcibly entered Taylor's apartment to serve a search warrant. Taylor was shot at least eight times.

The raid left Taylor dead and Walker was charged with attempted murder of a police officer and first-degree assault.

Walker's attorney, Rob Eggert, filed a motion on Thursday to have the charges against his client thrown out.

Wine maintained there had been neither misleading testimony by the detective in this case nor any ethical breaches, as Walker's attorney claimed, but the prosecutor said, "more should have been presented to the grand jury, including the statement of Kenneth Walker."