What Biden said was outrageous. But, some say, so was the reaction

Now Joe Biden has drawn fire for telling a black radio host that anyone wavering over whether to vote for him or President Trump " ain't black ."

His comment Friday is the latest Biden blooper on race that has caused black and white critics to squirm.

Yet there are some who say that if anyone is offended by Biden's latest comments, they aren't paying attention to what Biden is really saying.

"It would be stupid for African-Americans to support Donald Trump after what the President has done even if you're an African-American Republican," says Ravi Perry, an activist, and chair of the the political science department at Howard University in Washington.



