Before you go to the pool, beach or lake this summer, read this

We asked two infectious disease experts about how to have coronavirus-free fun at your favorite waterfronts. Here's their advice for a sunny, safer summer.

Before you go

Basics of social distancing Keep at least six feet of distance from other people if you can.

Wear a cloth mask that covers your mouth and nose if you're able to, and don't take it off while you're out. This prevents you from coughing, sneezing and breathing out the virus if you're asymptomatic.

Wash your hands -- 20 seconds, with soap and water -- before, during and after your trip to a public place.

Don't go out if you feel sick or have come in contact with someone who's sick. Older adults and people with chronic illnesses should stay home, too.

But like anything in the age of coronavirus, there's risk in recreation, said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and longtime adviser to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"You can do all these things," he told CNN."You just have to keep yourself distant."

Find out the pool or beach's safety protocol. Is the pool or beach restricting the number of people who have access at one time? Some facilities may ask patrons to leave after their allotted time is up to limit capacity.

Come prepared. Shared lawn chairs or pool toys may not be disinfected between visitor rotations. You can bring your own disinfectant wipes to clean your seat when you arrive. You should Shared lawn chairs or pool toys may not be disinfected between visitor rotations. You can bring your own disinfectant wipes to clean your seat when you arrive. You should also pack a cloth face mask (or two, in case one gets wet) to wear out of the water.

These crowds in Huntington Beach, California, in late April caused Gov. Gavin Newsom to order the closure of all beaches in the county.

In the water

Coronavirus is not likely to spread in water, the CDC says . Disinfecting chemicals such as chlorine and bromine can "inactivate" the virus in the water. The CDC doesn't specify how long it takes the virus to inactivate, though.

The same guidance doesn't exist for saltwater or freshwater. There's still a lot we don't know about Covid-19, so the safest thing to do is maintain ample distance from others.

Don't wear a mask in the water. It's just not practical! A wet mask can be dangerous if it obstructs your breathing. Save the mask for when you're back on land.

Keep your distance. Remember, people spread coronavirus, not water. Don't swim close enough to other people that you'll come in contact with their spit or breath.

Practice good hygiene. Please, don't blow your nose or spit in the pool or near another person. If you can, exit the water and use a tissue to cough or sneeze, then wash your hands. Please, don't blow your nose or spit in the pool or near another person. If you can, exit the water and use a tissue to cough or sneeze, then wash your hands. Frequent hand washing is a must, too, even if you're swimming. Odds are you'll come near other people, anyway.

This family, visiting Florida's Delray Beach earlier this month, is keeping their distance from others, as infectious disease experts suggest.

On dry land

Infectious disease experts are "guardedly optimistic" that people can enjoy the outdoors this summer without infection if they do it right, said Dr. Thomas Feteke, chair of the Department of Medicine at Temple University's Lewis Katz School of Medicine and infectious disease specialist.

Many reopened beaches are limiting activity to exercise , but there's nothing harmful about lounging or tanning as long as you're staying away from others, he said.

Keep your distance. Keep at least six feet of distance from other people out of the water, too. In its . Keep at least six feet of distance from other people out of the water, too. In its guidelines for recreational water facilities , the CDC recommends facilities space out deck chairs at least six feet apart on decks so patrons don't breathe on each other.

Know when it's too crowded to stay. Everyone's got the same idea to beat the heat -- go where the water is. If you arrive when it's too crowded to get some space, it may be best to turn around, Feteke said.

Wear a mask. Whether you're in a public restroom, the parking lot or a food stand, it's smart to Whether you're in a public restroom, the parking lot or a food stand, it's smart to wear a mask whenever you're out of the water since you may come in contact with others, Schaffner said.

These people biking and walking along the beach in Huntington Beach, California, are mostly wearing masks since they're around strangers in public.

With other people

You're safe to explore public waterfronts with people you've been isolating with for over a week, Feteke said. But if you'll be around strangers or friends you haven't seen in some time, know that