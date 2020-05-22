The biggest 'chokes' in sports history

1996: The Masters -- Greg Norman held a six-shot lead heading into Sunday, but a torrid final round of 78 opened the door and Nick Faldo took advantage, winning his third green jacket by five strokes. Getty Images/Gabrielle Smith

1996: English Premier League -- Newcastle United had a 12-point lead in January, but collapsed in the spring as Manchester United edged them to the title. Getty Images/Gabrielle Smith

1999: Open Championship -- Jean Van de Velde took a three-stroke lead into the final hole, only to see it melt away in spectacular fashion. The Frenchman ended up losing the playoff to Paul Lawrie. Getty Images/Gabrielle Smith

2004: Major League Baseball -- The New York Yankees became the first team in baseball history to blow a 3-0 series lead, doing so against bitter rivals Boston with a World Series appearance at stake. The Red Sox would not only win four straight games, but would go on to claim their first title in 86 years. Getty Images/Gabrielle Smith

2005: Champions League final -- AC Milan raced out to a 3-0 halftime lead, but succumbed to Liverpool on penalties in what is known as the "Miracle of Istanbul." Getty Images/Gabrielle Smith

2016: NBA Finals -- The Golden State Warriors became the first team to hold a 3-1 advantage and fail to win the championship. In the process, LeBron James led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the first title in team history. Getty Images/Gabrielle Smith