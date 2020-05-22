The biggest 'chokes' in sports history

1996: The Masters -- Greg Norman held a six-shot lead heading into Sunday, but a torrid final round of 78 opened the door and Nick Faldo took advantage, winning his third green jacket by five strokes. Getty Images/Gabrielle Smith
1996: English Premier League -- Newcastle United had a 12-point lead in January, but collapsed in the spring as Manchester United edged them to the title. Getty Images/Gabrielle Smith
1999: Open Championship -- Jean Van de Velde took a three-stroke lead into the final hole, only to see it melt away in spectacular fashion. The Frenchman ended up losing the playoff to Paul Lawrie. Getty Images/Gabrielle Smith
2004: Major League Baseball -- The New York Yankees became the first team in baseball history to blow a 3-0 series lead, doing so against bitter rivals Boston with a World Series appearance at stake. The Red Sox would not only win four straight games, but would go on to claim their first title in 86 years. Getty Images/Gabrielle Smith
2005: Champions League final -- AC Milan raced out to a 3-0 halftime lead, but succumbed to Liverpool on penalties in what is known as the "Miracle of Istanbul." Getty Images/Gabrielle Smith
2016: NBA Finals -- The Golden State Warriors became the first team to hold a 3-1 advantage and fail to win the championship. In the process, LeBron James led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the first title in team history. Getty Images/Gabrielle Smith
2017: Super Bowl -- The Atlanta Falcons took a 28-3 lead midway through the 3rd quarter, only for Tom Brady to lead his New England Patriots to the biggest comeback victory in Super Bowl history. At one point, win probability data gave the Falcons a 99.7% chance of victory. Getty Images/Gabrielle Smith