Why 'She-Ra and the Princesses of Power' is the best show on television

Lindsey Mantoan is an assistant professor of theater at Linfield College. She is the co-editor with Sara Brady of "Vying for the Iron Throne: Essays on Power, Gender, Death, and Performance in HBO's Game of Thrones" and the author of "War as Performance: Conflict in Iraq and Political Theatricality." The views expressed here are hers. View more opinion articles on CNN.

(CNN) It's been less than a week since I finished the series finale of Dreamworks' "She-Ra and the Princesses of Power" on Netflix -- a brilliant re-imagination of the 1980s cartoon franchise about a magical princess, spun off from "He-Man" -- and I'm still on an emotional high. Hardly ever does a popular television show manage to utterly satisfy its fan base with its finale, but the conclusion of this epic -- and epically queer -- fantasy has left many twirling with happiness.

Beyond this, there's something about shedding tears of joy with your children while watching a TV show you've all invested in for years. All parents should have such an opportunity at least once.

Why such joy? The fifth and final season of Netflix's reboot, which premiered in 2018, delivered a much needed emotional boost when it dropped last Friday, during a time of shelter-in-place (and included some compelling narrative parallels to coronavirus's contagion). Like the original show, the story follows protagonist Adora as she flees the evil Horde, then, with a magical sword that transforms her into the warrior She-Ra, leads a rebellion.

Adora and her friends in season five of "She-Ra and the Princesses of Power."

As a parent of two young children, I'm dogged with fears -- and hopes -- about what our world is teaching them through the media they consume. Like many parents, I'm particularly invested in programs that showcase gender parity and racial diversity. As a queer parent who seeks out children's programming that features characters, or even families, who look like us, I've been plagued with frustrations and disappointment.

