A 'city' for online shopping is being built in Dubai

(CNN) Many of us have been forced to take our shopping habits online during lockdown, and while stores have been shuttered, many internet traders are flourishing.

The government of Dubai is betting the trend continues as it prepares to open a new free trade zone for e-commerce named "Dubai Commercity," which will provide a base for online retailers.

The 3.2 billion AED ($870 million) development, adjacent to Dubai International Airport, is billed as the first of its kind in the region. The site is a joint venture between two state-owned enterprises -- the Dubai Airport Freezone Authority (DAFZA) and property firm Wasl -- and the developers say the coronavirus pandemic has spurred rather than stalled their progress.

"The need for world class e-commerce services has never been greater," says Mohammed al Zarooni, director general of DAFZA. "Having previously identified the region's growing e-commerce market and given the traction witnessed by clients (going) online due to the pandemic, we are on track for the scheduled opening by the end of 2020."

The 3.2 billion AED ($870 million) venture is expected to begin a phased opening in November.

One-stop shop

