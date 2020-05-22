Summer is not completely canceled. Here are 100 things we can do with or without kids.

(CNN) This is not the summer we had hoped or planned for.

The calendar is littered with canceled vacations and summer camps, shuttered pools and playgrounds, spots in our calendars meant to be spent with friends and loved ones.

The summer weeks ahead are filled with ... nothing. (For some, nothing but work.) Adults, kids and adults feeling like kids, all bored. And that boredom, combined with the fear of getting sick or actually getting sick, could make for a cruel summer.

But wait. There really is still fun to be had. With a little bit of imagination, we can set ourselves free from that cage of coronavirus. We can play silly games. Connect with family and friends. And find ways to express gratitude for others, including our families and first responders.

Make your summer list

We can go old school to have fun this summer.

Read More