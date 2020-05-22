(CNN) A Dutch court has ordered a woman to remove photos of her grandchildren from Facebook, after she posted the images without permission from the children's mother.

The woman had been asked by her daughter to take down the pictures from Facebook and Pinterest several times, but she did not respond -- so the family dispute ended up in court.

Publishing the children's pictures on social media would, according to the mother, "seriously violate their privacy," the court ruling states.

The Gelderland judge agreed that the grandmother did not have permission to post the pictures under General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) legislation.

Those rules do not normally apply to the storage of personal data within personal circles such as family.

