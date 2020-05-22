Shop Memorial Day deals on appliances, outdoor living and more at Lowe's

CNN Underscored has been covering all the best Memorial Day furniture, mattress, appliance and TV sales. For our list of over 150 Memorial Day sales going on now, click here.

While we take time each Memorial Day to honor the women and men who died while serving in the US military, the national holiday also marks the unofficial start of summer. With warmer weather, longer days, blooming flowers and gardening plans ahead, our thoughts are turning to working in the yard and lazy days spent lounging on the porch. And of course, this summer — perhaps more than any summer before — we're also thinking about how to make good use of time at home.

If you're looking to spruce up your space, you can upgrade everything from home appliances and patio furniture to power tools with the deals at Lowe's Memorial Day sale, which is offering up to 40% off select items. We've rounded up a dozen of the company's top-rated and bestselling buys that are not just major bargains, but will also help make this year's stay-cation just a little bit better.

GE Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Ice Maker ($1,099, originally $1,599; lowes.com)

Save 31% through June 3 on this stainless steel refrigerator with adjustable glass shelves, LED lighting that lets you see what's in your fresh food and vegetable drawers day or night, adjustable door bins to make room for items like milk, and a water dispenser/ice maker in the door.

Frigidaire Wine Chiller ($199, originally $399; lowes.com)

Can't head to your favorite wine bar for happy hour? Turn your home into your after-work getaway (just a short walk from your bedroom office!) with this 34-bottle wine cooler that features an adjustable temperature range, see-through door and interior LED lighting. And like many happy hour deals, it's now 50% off.

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum ($299.99, originally $399.99; lowes.com)

Make cleanup extra easy with this convenient bestselling stick vac that works on both carpets and hard floors, includes tools for ground-in dirt and pet hair, can be used as a handheld, and offers up to 40 minutes of suction before it needs recharging. Save 25% on this coveted Dyson model through May 30.

LG Steam Smart Wi-Fi-Enabled Stackable Washer ($699, originally $999; lowes.com)

With an extra-large load capacity, six wash motions, a washtub cleaning cycle and the ability to speed wash a small load in a mere 15 minutes, this high-tech (and quiet) washing machine can be operated remotely with an app. It's 30% off now through June 3, with up to $400 in rebates available.

Safavieh Montez 4-Piece Patio Set ($420.74, originally $560.98; lowes.com)

Through May 27, take 25% off this wood-frame outdoor set that will allow you and your family to live outdoors all summer long. The set includes navy upholstery and white accent pillows. Mojito and beach read not included.

Simply Shade Market Patio Umbrella ($153.01, originally $191.26; lowes.com)

Now through May 27, take 20% off this 9-foot, weather-resistant red umbrella, which features LED lighting for nighttime ambiance (a solar panel charges the batteries during the day), a crank lift handle to open and close it, push-button tilt for shade coverage, and an aluminum pole that works with standard patio tables and umbrella bases.

International Home Amazonia Outdoor Sofa ($658.06, originally $822.58; lowes.com)

Bring some midcentury modern flair to your porch or patio with this teakwood sofa with weather-resistant cushions. Better yet, get it for 20% off through June 3.

Allen + Roth Tropical Throw Pillow ($16.98, originally $19.98; lowes.com)

Whether you live in an urban jungle or open countryside, turn your outdoor space — be it balcony, porch or patio — into an oasis by adding chic throw pillows to your furniture. These decorative pillows are UV-resistant and come in paisley and leaf patterns (though we're partial to this tropical number), all 15% off through May 27.

Keep your lawn looking its best with this sprinkler, now 11% off, that can uniformly cover areas up to 1,940 square feet, and has an adjustable angle of 20 to 100 degrees. Bonus: It serves as a substitute for the swimming pool this summer.

Craftsman Gas String Trimmer ($129, originally $139; lowes.com)

Keep that lawn looking pristine with this gas-powered straight shaft string trimmer. It's lightweight and easy to use and lets you trim under bushes and in hard-to-reach areas. It's also attachment-capable, so you can convert it into other lawn care products with separately sold attachments.

Greenworks Electric Pressure Washer ($159, originally $239; lowes.com)

Spring clean your patio, driveway and furniture with this heavy-duty pressure washer that includes a metal wand, soap and turbo nozzles, multiple wand tips and a soap tank. Save 33% through May 27.

Kobalt Cordless Electric Lawn Mower ($379, originally $399; lowes.com)

Make mowing the lawn far less of a chore with this 40-volt, self-propelled cordless mower than runs up to 30 minutes on a full charge (battery and charger included). With traction for hills, a 3-in-1 feature that lets you mulch, rear bag or side discharge, and a seven-position lever height adjuster, it may inspire you to stop paying the neighbor kid to keep your lawn looking great.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.