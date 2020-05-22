Support small businesses with these 25 items from Etsy

Small businesses are struggling during the pandemic, and now, more than ever, is a good time to purchase from those we love. Etsy is the internet's foremost organizer of brilliant small businesses and independent artists, with everything from touching jewelry and chic linen blouses to desk organizers and art that will blow your mind.

We've rounded up our favorite independent boutiques, in no particular order. It should be noted that many of these likely have the graduation, Father's Day, or just today-in-quarantine gift you're seeking for someone special — or yourself.

Keanu Reeves Whoa Floral Painting Print (starting at $8; etsy.com)

Whether you're a "John Wick" or "Bill and Ted's" die-hard, or you simply favor pastel and floral juxtapositions, this print of the artist's oil painting is a keeper.

Drunk Girl Designs is a Los Angeles-based company started by graphic designer Heather Perry, whose creations "strive to make your home a warmer, funnier, and possibly less appropriate space that you can thrive in." Her other works include paintings and screenprints of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and a Mother's Day motif of Lucille Bluth from "Arrested Development."

_____________________________________________________________________________

Personalized Leather Camera Strap (starting at $22.12, originally $29.50; etsy.com)

Old school shutterflies will love these camera straps made by hand from distressed high-grain cowhide and fire-branded with initials. So Good So Wood also makes other beautiful leather goods including totes, Dopp kits, phone cases and wallets.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Custom Pet Portrait ($40; etsy.com)

These gorgeous original watercolors are all the more special because they're custom-painted to capture your (or a loved one's) own pet. Working out of Bojano, Italy, the Dimdi shop starts with a photograph you email, then sends you a portrait you'll treasure always.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Oklahoma State Stainless Steel Bottle Opener Keychain ($14; etsy.com)

Grab a bottle opener keychain with your favorite state cut out of it, or one of the other original gifts Iron Maid Art turns out, including wooden state magnets, cut-metal inspirational words, coloring books and cards.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Vintage Camper Bird House Scale Model Playset (starting at $25.20, originally $28; etsy.com)

The owner of 1 Man 1 Garage crafts these charming birch birdhouses inspired by a vintage trailer he owned in the '70s — a perfect day craft for a child over 8, or any bird-watcher or nature lover. The Nashville-based company also offers handmade wooden holiday ornaments, 3D city maps and outdoor decor items.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Leather Luggage Tag ($21.67, originally $28.89; etsy.com)

When travel becomes more of an option again, this wistful tag, precision-cut from high-quality harness leather, will be a welcome companion. Its maker, Exsect, creates wanderlust-inspired heirloom leather goods out of its shop in Fairfield, Texas.

_____________________________________________________________________________

DIY Keychain Painting Kit (price varies based on customization; etsy.com)

Let your inner craft kid out with this handmade keychain kit from Jill Makes. You order the initial you want, and it arrives in a super cute box with a wristlet bangle and charm, a tassel, eight paint colors and a brush. Jill Makes is taking a brief break from accepting new orders, due to many orders, but soon will return to selling goods that also include stone pendant necklaces, acrylic earrings and rope jewelry.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Waterproof Waxed Canvas Camera Bag ($68; etsy.com)

Customers love Darby Mack's locally sourced, lightweight vegan camera bags and diaper bags that are both cute and highly functional. This one fits a full-size camera body, lens, flash and other necessities for a day of photo-taking — and is waterproof, for those days at the beach or pool to come.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Copper Open Hoop Earrings (starting at $12.80, originally $14.22; etsy.com)

These delicate earrings are handmade using copper wire by Alaridesign, out of Tehachapi, California. The shop specializes in made-to-order, affordable jewelry like Japanese coin rings, superthin hammered metal rings and engravable money clips.

_____________________________________________________________________________

You're In Good Hands Handwashing Pin ($15; etsy.com)

This useful enamel piece is made by Dissent Pins, and 50% of the proceeds from sales go to three organizations helping essential workers on the front lines. The shop also has colorful earrings, pendants and keychains with of-the-moment memes.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Stick Family Disk Necklace (starting at $40; etsy.com)

It's a good time to remind your family, however you define it, that you're together no matter where you are holed up right now — and GLDNxLayeredAndLong is up to the task.

The jewelry makers will create your stick family disk pendant in 14-karat gold fill, sterling silver or rose gold fill, personalize it with the stamped family members of your choice, and hang it on a pretty chain.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Constellation Nail Tattoos ($4; etsy.com)

It's high time for shaking it up with your nails. And this Netherlands-based company makes fantastic nail art — like these constellation designs — that sells for less than your daily Starbucks bill probably used to be. In case you want to recreate Coachella at home this year, this company also sells gorgeous floral temporary tattoos and body glitter.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Men's Engraved Wooden Watch ($52.50, originally $70; etsy.com)

Because they're made from individual pieces of wood, each of these wooden watches is a one-of-kind piece, featuring Japanese quartz movement — and each watch is engravable, up to 10 letters. The shop, AxMen, also crafts very cool, and affordable, wooden wedding rings.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Square Linen Top Florence ($66.27; etsy.com)

It's nearing linen season, and this square top is everything we're dreaming of (short of leaving the house on the regular, that is). It's perfect for video calls for work, or throwing on to make a summer day feel a little less ordinary. The shop, NotPerfectLinen, is based in Lithuania, and makes breezy jumpsuits and separates, too. It's "taking a short break" but expects to reopen on May 26.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Actual Fingerprint Ring (starting at $48.80, originally $61; etsy.com)

These rings, in silver, gold and rose gold, can be personalized with an actual fingerprint (using a photo or scan of the fingerprint) and engraved on the inside. Also on the docket at Grace Personalized: custom name necklaces, rings, and bracelets.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Classic Ball Point Pen Patent T Shirt (starting at $21.60, originally $24; etsy.com)

Writers, engineers, architects, lawyers and design nerds, gather round: This T-shirt featuring the patent model of a classic ballpoint pen will give you all the feels. The shop, PatentPrints, also makes patent-themed wall art prints suitable for gifting.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Strawberry Screenprinted Tee Shirt (starting at $23.80; etsy.com)

A father-daughter team out of Connecticut screenprints these fruit- and farmers market-themed graphic tees, sweatshirts, aprons, totes and tea towels. They're quietly charming, and if you close your eyes, you might feel like you're picking fruit or veggies right from the source.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Kids Drafting Kit ($27.95; etsy.com)

Home school being sorta the norm for awhile, this drafting kit is a whole new way for kids — or their adult companions — to approach math and engineering. Made by hand by Mirus Toys in Vancouver, Washington, a shop whose handicrafts are inspired by Montessori educational objects, this set comes with a ruler, protractor, multiple triangles, French curves, pencil, eraser and sharpener.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Carrot and Poppy Scrub Soap (starting at $7.50; etsy.com)

We love beauty products so natural you could eat them, and this carrot-poppy exfoliating bar certainly hits the mark. Beautifully and minimally packaged vegan soaps are the name of the game at Right Soap, a Jacksonville, Florida, shop that also sells washcloths, face scrubbies and bath gift sets.

_____________________________________________________________________________

University of Texas College Town Pint Glasses, 2 ($29.50; etsy.com)

Exeter, New Hampshire-based shop Well Told tells life stories through location — specifically, city and college town maps etched onto wine, beer and whiskey glasses. Its glasswork — along with the city-map cheeseboards, coasters and fleece blankets — makes a great gift.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Geode Candle Holder/Planter (starting at $20; etsy.com)

Husband-wife team Tal and Bert creates household items from industrial poured concrete and hand-mined minerals. They work out of their home but are in the process of expanding their operation to a proper studio. Their mini-mini geode succulent (or tea light) holders are the definition of adorable — and gift-appropriate.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Personalized Charcuterie Planks and Beer Flights (starting at $60.80, originally $76; etsy.com)

Pivot all your beer tasting flights to your own kitchen or outdoor space if you have it, with this handy, handsome, and personalizable wooden plank from Left Coast Original, a popular wood designer out of Largo, Florida.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Personalized Docking Station ($25.41; etsy.com)

For all those people always looking for their phones, glasses and keys, this docking stand of sustainable wood is made for you — literally. It's customizable with your name or initials. Goozeberry Hill also stamps wooden greeting cards, holiday ornaments, coasters and more. The shop is taking a short break but will be back in business on May 23.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Set of Three Houses Desk Organizer ($35; etsy.com)

There's never been a better time to organize your home workspace and office supplies, and this set of cute felt houses makes sorting your clutter that much more fun. Based in Ukraine, this shop, Woolly Clouds, produces modern-whimsical table runners, placemats, coasters and other tableware, and we want all of it.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.