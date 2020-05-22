Pakistan Airlines flight crashes in Karachi

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) A Pakistan Airlines flight with more than 100 people on board has crashed in the Pakistani city of Karachi, an airline spokesman said Friday.

Pakistan's Aviation Ministry said the flight was carrying 99 passengers and 8 crew members.

Flight PK8303 took off from Lahore and was due to land at 2:30 p.m. local time in Karachi but went missing from the radar, Pakistan Airlines spokesman Abdullah Khan told CNN.

An emergency response protocol has been activated, he said.

