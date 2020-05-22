Rizwan Tabassum/AFP/Getty Images Firefighters spray water on the wreckage of a Pakistan International Airlines aircraft after it crashed in a residential area of Karachi, Pakistan, on Friday, May 22. In pictures: Pakistan International Airlines flight crashes in Karachi

A Pakistan International Airlines flight carrying carrying 99 passengers and 8 crew members crashed in a residential area of Karachi on Friday, the airline said.

Flight PK 8303 took off from Lahore and was due to land at 2:30 p.m. local time in Karachi but went missing from the radar, Pakistan International Airlines spokesman Abdullah Khan told CNN.

The pilot of the Airbus A320 airliner made a mayday call saying he was experiencing technical problems, Khan told CNN.

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society has deployed several ambulances and 25 emergency response force members to help with a rescue and relief operation at the crash site, the organization said on Twitter.