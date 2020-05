Nelson Almeida/AFP/Getty Images This aerial photo shows an alleged coronavirus victim being buried at the Vila Formosa Cemetery, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on May 22. In pictures: The coronavirus is surging in Brazil

Brazil is one of the few large countries in the world where coronavirus cases — and death rates — are still rising.

It is Latin America's hardest-hit country, with confirmed cases climbing by the thousands each day.

Only the United States and Russia have more confirmed cases than Brazil, which passed 300,000 this week. More than 20,000 people have di