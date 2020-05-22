An alleged child abuser died before his trial. His accusers are now being blamed

Kampala, Uganda -- When she heard the news of her abuser's death, Hope said that she felt like her heart had stopped beating for a few seconds. "I didn't know how to respond. I was broken, I shivered. I didn't know whether to believe it or not, to cry or not," she wrote to CNN.

Hope is one of the young women and girls who for the past year have been traveling to Ugandan courts ready to testify against German national Bernhard "Bery" Glaser, who is alleged to have sexually abused vulnerable girls like her, who were living in his care.

"I credit him for the good deeds he did but no one is perfect, there is also a dark side of him and that's what people have failed to understand," said Hope, whose name has been changed to protect her identity.

Bernhard "Bery" Glaser.

Glaser died in early May at Murchison Bay Hospital, a facility treating inmates of Luzira Prison in Kampala, Uganda. The day before his death, he had been granted bail, including international leave for medical treatment for stage four skin cancer.

He had been detained since last February, when he turned himself in, and charged with 19 counts of human trafficking, then formally charged and arrested in April with 19 counts of human trafficking, seven counts of aggravated defilement, one count of indecent assault and one count of operating an unauthorized children's home, known as 'Bery's Place.' He was first arrested in 2013, but the case was dismissed when survivors and their parents did not appear in court to testify.

