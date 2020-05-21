The week in 36 photos

Morgue workers wear personal protective equipment as they tend to a dead body in Istanbul on Saturday, May 16. Authorities in 214 countries and territories have reported more than 5 million cases of the novel coronavirus since December. More than 300,000 people have died. Interactive: Tracking coronavirus' global spread Chris McGrath/Getty Images

People cross a river in Dacope, Bangladesh, seeking high ground before Cyclone Amphan made landfall on Wednesday, May 20. Amphan ripped through Bangladesh and India, tearing apart homes, knocking down trees and leaving some rural areas without power or communications. It was the most powerful cyclone ever recorded in the Bay of Bengal. KM Asad/ZUMA

US President Donald Trump tours a Ford plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan, on Thursday, May 21. The plant has been making ventilators and personal protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic. Trump said he wore a mask during his visit but out of the sight of cameras. "I didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it," he said. An individual from Ford confirmed to reporters that the President had worn a mask. Alex Brandon/AP

Nurse Kirsty Hartley carries premature baby Theo Anderson to his mother, also named Kirsty, at the Burnley General Hospital in Burnley, England, on Friday, May 15. Hannah McKay/AFP/Pool/Getty Images

A boy feeds sparrows in front of a bakery at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on Friday, May 15. Michael Sohn/AP

NASCAR drivers walk down the grid before a Cup Series race in Darlington, South Carolina, on Sunday, May 17. It was NASCAR's first race since its season was halted because of the pandemic. No fans were in attendance. Chris Graythen/Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is tested for Covid-19 during a news conference in Albany on Sunday, May 17. He was trying to demonstrate the ease of the procedure and encourage people to get tested. Angus Mordant/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Firefighters battle a blaze at a plastics factory in Ladenburg, Germany, on Tuesday, May 19. Uwe Anspach/AP

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, arrives at his New York City apartment on Thursday, May 21. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Cohen will serve the remainder of his prison sentence at home. Cohen was sentenced to three years after pleading guilty to numerous charges, including campaign-finance fraud and lying to Congress. John Minchillo/AP

Jessie Dawson, an executive assistant for The Inn at Little Washington, is joined by mannequins as she sits in the Arlington, Virginia, restaurant on Wednesday, May 20. The restaurant will be reopening later this month and kept at 50% capacity for social-distancing purposes. Dressed-up mannequins will be seated among diners. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Decommissioned passenger planes are stored in Marana, Arizona, on Saturday, May 16. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of planes have been taken out of the skies and moved into storage. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

High school senior Yasmine Protho wears a photo of herself on her protective mask as she graduates in Cusseta, Georgia, on Friday, May 15. Graduates were recognized in small groups, with limited guests attending. Brynn Anderson/AP

Jeff Sizemore has his hair cut on the front steps of the Michigan State Capitol during a protest in Lansing on Wednesday, May 20. Some people were armed during the protest, which opposed the state's stay-at-home order. Ryan Garza/Detroit Free Press/USA Today

Mountaineers ski in Chamonix, France, on Saturday, May 16. France had just eased lockdown measures meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Philippe Desmazes/AFP/Getty Images

People embrace one another after a mass burial of coronavirus victims in Manaus, Brazil, on Tuesday, May 19. The coronavirus is surging in Brazil, the hardest-hit country in Latin America. It is now third in the world for confirmed cases, behind the United States and Russia. Andre Coelho/Getty Images

Stella Nyanzi looks at her glasses as police officers detain her during an anti-government protest in Kampala, Uganda, on Monday, May 18. Abubaker Lubowa/Reuters

Kady Heard performs a burlesque routine during a drive-thru performance at the Majestic Repertory Theatre in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 16. The theater held interactive performances for people in their cars. John Locher/AP

San Diego high school student Phoebe Seip, center, and her sisters Sydney, left, and Paisley watch former US President Barack Obama deliver a virtual commencement address to millions of high school seniors on Saturday, May 16. Bing Guan/Reuters

Hostesses serve tea to delegates in Beijing during the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference on Thursday, May 21. Leo Ramirez/AFP/Getty Images

Lydia Hassebroek greets her friend Rose through her kitchen window in New York on Sunday, May 17. Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

Gen. John Raymond, right, holds the official flag of the US Space Force as it is unveiled in the White House Oval Office on Friday, May 15. The Space Force is the newest branch of the US armed services. Samuel Corum/Pool/Getty Images

Miguel Baeza kicks Matt Brown during their UFC bout in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday, May 16. Baeza stopped Brown in the second round. Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

A young man covers his head with the Quran at a mosque in Basra, Iraq, on Sunday, May 17. He was showing respect on Laylat al-Qadr, believed to be Islam's holiest night of the year. Hussein Faleh/AFP/Getty Images

Gavin Roberts, 10, attends the funeral service of his father, Charles, in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, on Thursday, May 14. Charles Roberts was a Glen Ridge police officer who died from coronavirus. Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Giraffes approach a vehicle at Safaripark Beekse Bergen, a zoo that had just reopened in Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands, on Friday, May 15. Piroschka Van De Wouw/Shutterstock

Police officers push back stranded migrant workers who were gathering for a medical screening before boarding a train in Amritsar, India, on Wednesday, May 20. Narinder Nanu/AFP/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, looks down as US President Donald Trump speaks in the White House Rose Garden on Friday, May 15. Trump was unveiling Operation Warp Speed, a program aimed at developing a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

A climber descends a rock face at Joshua Tree National Park on Tuesday, May 19. The California park reopened this week after a lengthy closure. Jae C. Hong/AP

A firefighter drags a hose after an explosion in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, May 16. The blaze may have started at Smoke Tokes Wholesale Distributor — "reportedly a supplier for those who make butane honey oil," the Los Angeles Fire Department said. At least 11 firefighters were injured. Apu Gomes/AFP/Getty Images

Soccer balls are disinfected at a professional match in Düsseldorf, Germany, on Saturday, May 16. Germany's Bundesliga was the first major European soccer division to return to action. Sascha Schuermann/AFP/Getty Images

A man is sprayed with disinfectant at the entrance of a pub in Tokyo on Tuesday, May 19. Issei Kato/Reuters

People flock to the oceanfront in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Saturday, May 16. Many beaches in the United States have started to reopen, albeit with social-distancing restrictions. Kaitlin McKeown/The Daily Press/AP

French President Emmanuel Macron is seen on video as he and German Chancellor Angela Merkel speak to the media about the coronavirus crisis on Monday, May 18. They proposed the creation of a recovery fund worth €500 billion ($543 billion) that would help European Union countries and industries hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. Andreas Gora/Pool/Getty Images