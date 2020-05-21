Glowing coral reefs are striving to recover from bleaching, study says

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 11:37 AM ET, Thu May 21, 2020

Also known as "rainforests of the sea", coral reefs offer spectacular sights, as well as supporting wildlife, providing food, jobs and coastal protection for an estimated 500 million people.

But human activities are threatening their survival. Scroll through the gallery to see how our actions are putting coral reefs at risk.
Rising temperatures: Man-made greenhouse gas emissions are making oceans warmer.
In hotter water, corals lose their algae coverings and turn white or "bleached". Bleached coral are not yet dead -- but without their algae they eventually starve.
Overfishing: The coral reef's inhabitants are its first line of defense. Fish eat some of the creatures that eat coral, while crabs and shrimp use their pincers to protect their coral homes. Fish also graze on seaweed and algae so that they don't grow to cover the reef.

Indiscriminate overfishing can disrupt these ecosystems, leaving the coral more vulnerable to predators. Fishing boat anchors can also scar and break the corals below.
Invasive species: Over the past 25 years, lionfish have colonized Atlantic coastal regions, from their native Indo-Pacific waters. It's thought they were released into the Atlantic by owners who no longer wanted them as aquarium pets.

With fewer natural predators, the species' new Atlantic populations are growing rapidly. They can eat and out-compete native coral reef creatures. Aquarium releases, aquaculture and fishing boats can all unwittingly introduce invasive species to delicate coral environments.
Acidification: Seawater absorbs our carbon dioxide emissions, which makes the oceans more acidic.

Corals, like many marine species, protect themselves with skeletons made from calcium carbonate. More acidic seawater makes it harder for corals to build new skeletons, and can even decompose existing skeletons.

Pollution: Oil spills, septic waste and pesticides can also disrupt coral reef ecosystems.

Researchers at the University of Queensland, Australia, found that when corals are exposed to chemical pollutants over long periods, their resilience to other stresses - including higher temperatures and ocean acidification - may also decrease.
(CNN)As oceans warm due to climate change, some coral reefs have been devastated in recent years by bleaching events that cause them to die and damage the biodiversity that depends on them.

Multiple studies are underway to understand more about these bleaching events and if corals can bounce back.
While bleaching is associated with the stark white skeletal remains of corals after they have lost their live tissue, an opposite effect can also take place when such an event occurs.
It's known as colorful bleaching, where corals seem to amp up their pigments and provide brilliant displays of neon color.
    Scientists used speakers to make dead coral reefs sound healthy. The fish came back
    Colorful bleaching has been observed since 2010 in coral reefs around the globe, but the mechanism and reasoning behind it hasn't been understood. Now, researchers believe the glowing corals are sending a message that they're trying to survive.
    The study published Thursday in the journal Current Biology.
    Acropora corals experienced colorful bleaching in the New Caledonian barrier reef, located in New Caledonia in the South Pacific, in 2016.
    Acropora corals experienced colorful bleaching in the New Caledonian barrier reef, located in New Caledonia in the South Pacific, in 2016.
    Corals may seem like beautiful plants on the ocean floor, but they're actually animals. Many of them rely on symbiosis — a mutually beneficial coexistence where tiny algae live within the corals' cells. Coral branches are actually comprised of compact colonies that include thousands of tiny animals called polyps.
    The corals get energy from photosynthesis provided by the algae, and the algae take shelter, nutrients and carbon dioxide from the corals. Those photosynthetic pigments provided by the algae cause many corals to appear brown.