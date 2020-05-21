Glowing coral reefs are striving to recover from bleaching, study says

(CNN) As oceans warm due to climate change, some coral reefs have been devastated in recent years by bleaching events that cause them to die and damage the biodiversity that depends on them.

Multiple studies are underway to understand more about these bleaching events and if corals can bounce back.

While bleaching is associated with the stark white skeletal remains of corals after they have lost their live tissue, an opposite effect can also take place when such an event occurs.

It's known as colorful bleaching, where corals seem to amp up their pigments and provide brilliant displays of neon color.

Colorful bleaching has been observed since 2010 in coral reefs around the globe, but the mechanism and reasoning behind it hasn't been understood. Now, researchers believe the glowing corals are sending a message that they're trying to survive.

