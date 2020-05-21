A son stabbed and killed his father during a Zoom meeting, police say

By Rob Frehse

Updated 7:54 PM ET, Thu May 21, 2020

The Zoom logo
(CNN)A Long Island man was stabbed and killed by his son during a Zoom video chat with several people Thursday, Suffolk County Police announced.

Dwight Powers was on the video call when his son, Thomas Scully-Powers, stabbed him at about 12:04 p.m. in Amityville, police said. Several members of the video chat called 911 after the incident, police added.
Scully-Powers, 32, fled the scene and was arrested about an hour later and charged with murder in the second degree, police said in a statement.
He will be transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries he got from jumping out of a window, police said.
    Authorities are not releasing further information about the incident at this time.
    CNN reached out to Zoom for comment.