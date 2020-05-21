A 6-year-old is exchanging skateboards with his idol Tony Hawk thanks to a FedEx driver's TikTok

(CNN) A FedEx carrier in Georgia turned to TikTok to help a 6-year-old fan send a gift to skateboarding pro Tony Hawk.

Cooper Morgan, who lives in the town of Suwanee, flagged Mikail Farrar on his route on Monday, chasing his truck. Farrar shared the story in a TikTok video posted Tuesday.

FedEx driver Mikail Farrar in a still from his TikTok video.

"Can you mail something for me?" Cooper asked Farrar, then went back into his house and brought out a heavily used skateboard.

On the left side of the board, on the exposed wood, Cooper had written his name. On the other side he had written "Tony Hawk."

"Get this to Tony Hawk from me. Tell him it's from Cooper," he told Farrar, as Cooper's mom winked and nodded.

