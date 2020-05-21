Why you shouldn't worry about eating the bugs that live on your strawberries

(CNN) Bugs crawling on your strawberries? That's normal, according to some experts, despite a recent TikTok trend that suggests otherwise.

On the popular platform, people have been posting videos of themselves soaking strawberries in salt water for 30 minutes to see whether bugs come out of them.

So far, videos posted by users appear to show maggots spiders , and other bugs crawling in and out of the berries. The results have left users horrified -- and shocked. Videos with the hashtag #strawberrybugs have amassed more than 11.8 million views.

If learning about bugs in your berries made you lose your appetite, you're not alone. But the truth of the matter, some experts say, is these bugs are harmless, and they most likely exist on all your favorite fruits and vegetables.

"If you're eating fresh produce, you're eating bugs," Greg Loeb, an entomologist and professor at Cornell University, told CNN. "Sometimes we entomologists joke that, hey, it's just a little bit more protein."

Wash your strawberries in salt water 🚿🍓

Genuinely to remove bugs 🐛 pic.twitter.com/jW1vz83Wgn — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿Vickie (Gen x)🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@vickie19761) May 20, 2020

