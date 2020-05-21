Video of skateboarder riding on top of San Diego memorial honoring military members sparks backlash

(CNN) A skateboarder in California caused controversy on Monday after a video surfaced of him riding across the sacred walls of a memorial honoring military members.

Over 5,000 Americans are etched into the black granite walls of the Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial in San Diego. It is considered one of the most unique veterans memorials in America, according to the memorial group. People from all over the nation visit to honor the brave men and woman that are listed on the plaques that cover the walls.

In the video, recorded and uploaded by San Diego resident Bill Bender, an unidentified man is seen riding his skateboard across the to tops of the curved granite walls. He then jumps with the board and attempts to land on another side wall. While he attempts the trick, a group nearby watches and films him.

"I'm appalled at such disregard and carelessness," Neil O'Connell, President and CEO of Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial, said in a statement posted on Facebook

"Our granite walls require constant care by volunteers due to the atmosphere. It's a lot of work. But come on, how disrespectful is it to ride skateboards over the tops and edges of this fine surface."

