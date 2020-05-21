San Francisco's sanctioned camp sites for homeless during pandemic spark debate

San Francisco (CNN) While thousands of people remain unsheltered in San Francisco amid the coronavirus pandemic, a controversial proposal to allow the homeless to pitch tents in the city's parks has sparked debate among lawmakers and residents in a city famous for its liberal politics.

Frustrated business owners and residents alike, already under enormous stress from the economic shutdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, have found their patience tested as tents spring up in doorways and human waste becomes an ever-present concern in parts of the city.

Facing legal action from some residents, San Francisco recently opened its first "Safe Sleeping Site" in the shadow of City Hall, providing a supervised and physically distanced area where unsheltered residents can legally camp in tents. A second designated site has also been selected and is expected to open soon.

With the added dangers of a virus spreading unchecked through the city's shelters, officials have been forced to reduce capacity out of a need to create physical distancing, leaving many with nowhere else to go but on the street. And while the city has also secured more than 2,000 hotel rooms to house the unsheltered, the effort to craft a more long-term solution has opened a new battle among those tasked with solving the problem.

"It's already been really, really hard. This has been our reality for many years and this is just making everything more challenging," said Kelly Cutler of the Coalition on Homelessness, an advocacy group.

