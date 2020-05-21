With just one ICU bed available, Montgomery, Alabama, is sending sick patients to Birmingham

(CNN) The city of Montgomery, Alabama, which has only one intensive care unit bed left, is sending sick patients to Birmingham, more than an hour away, officials said.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said on Wednesday that of the four regional hospitals, one is short three ICU beds, two have no ICU beds, and one has just one bed.

"Right now, if you are from Montgomery, and you need an ICU bed, you are in trouble," Reed said at a press conference. "If you're from central Alabama, and you need an ICU bed, you may not be able to get one."

The health care system is the state's capital is "maxed out," Reed said.

Alabama had 13,288 confirmed Covid-19 cases as of Thursday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University data . At least 528 people have died. That's 2,358 more cases than reported the same time last week. At that time, 450 deaths had been reported.

