A family finds nearly $1 million in cash in the middle of the road. Police want to know how the money ended up there

(CNN) A Virginia family was just trying to get out of the coronavirus blues by taking a long drive when they found what turned out to be nearly $1 million in cash in the middle of the road.

It happened last weekend.

A car in front of the Schantz family had swerved out of the way of what appeared to be a big bag of trash, Maj. Scott Moser of the Caroline County Sheriff's Department told CNN. The Schantz family, however, didn't have time to do the same.

"So they ran over the bag. Instead of leaving the trash in the road, they stopped, picked it up, threw it in the back of the truck," Moser said.

They saw another bag in the ditch nearby and picked that one up too. After they arrived home later that evening, they were going to throw away the trash from both bags.

