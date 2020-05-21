Louisville police will require body cameras and tighten no-knock search warrants after the shooting death of Breonna Taylor

(CNN) In response to the shooting death of Kentucky EMT Breonna Taylor, who was killed during a police raid of her home, the Louisville Metro Police Department will require all sworn officers to wear body cameras and change how the department carries out search warrants.

They're the first steps toward improving police accountability , Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a news conference, in which he repeatedly referred to Taylor's death as a "tragedy."

In March, Taylor was shot at least eight times when three officers forcibly entered her apartment to serve a search warrant in a narcotics investigation. The department said the men announced themselves and returned gunfire when Taylor's boyfriend fired at them.

But in a wrongful death lawsuit, Taylor's mother says the officers didn't knock at all and should've called off their search because the suspect they sought had already been arrested.

Officers didn't find drugs in her apartment when they entered, Taylor's mother said in the lawsuit.

