After nationwide backlash, a school board rescinded its vote to scratch 5 books off high school curriculums

(CNN) An Alaska school board that fell under the national spotlight after removing five books from high school reading lists has rescinded its vote.

The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District in Palmer voted in April to scratch five books off the district's curriculum for high school English elective courses. On Wednesday, six members voted in favor of rescinding that vote and taking another look at the proposed curriculum and books.

The books the board had voted against were F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby"; Ralph Ellison's "Invisible Man"; Joseph Heller's "Catch-22"; Tim O'Brien's "The Things They Carried"; and Maya Angelou's "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings."

The books were deemed controversial because of concepts including sexual references, rape, racial slurs, scenes of violence and profanity, according to the district's Office of Instruction. Angelou's book, the office said, includes "sexually explicit material such as the sexual abuse the author suffered as a child" as well as "'anti-white' messaging."

Community outrage

Read More