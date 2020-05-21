A temple of Shakespeare faces the end

Holly Thomas is a writer and editor based in London. She tweets @HolstaT. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author. View more opinion articles on CNN.

(CNN) The coronavirus has shuttered many beloved institutions, either directly because of the threat of disease or indirectly, in the economic devastation wreaked by the outbreak.

From museums to cafes, the Eiffel Tower to the Colosseum, so many of the things which gave life before the pandemic its color and richness have been temporarily -- or in some cases permanently -- closed . Such may be the case with The Globe, an almost identical replica of Shakespeare's original playhouse, which announced this week that due to a funding crisis, it may never be able to reopen

This would of course be a tragedy for its staff, the tourism industry, which will feel the economic ripple effects far beyond London, and lovers of experimental, diverse theater . It would also be a sad irony, since Shakespeare's Globe represents so many of the elements of life most missed during the coronavirus pandemic. It's jostling and visceral, and creates a unique sense of connection between the audience and actors alive together in the theater -- and also with those centuries ago.

As the dust settles amid the damage of this pandemic, it would also prove a dismal loss for anyone who has come to treasure The Globe as one of the gems of London's landscape, and a window into its history.

Alongside its imposing neighbor, the gigantic, steel-framed Tate Modern, and mirrored by the palatial St Paul's cathedral on the opposite side of the River Thames, The Globe theater looks small and almost fragile. Compared to much of the pop-up book of iconic architecture which lines the river -- from the gothic Palace of Westminster to the ancient Tower of London -- it is. But The Globe's presence on the tree-lined, lamppost-studded Southbank is a testament to determination across the centuries.