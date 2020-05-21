Dubai's 'city' for e-commerce

Billed as the first free trade zone dedicated to e-commerce in the region, Dubai Commercity will be the size of New York's Grand Central Station. P&T Architects and Engineers

The site is located close to Dubai International Airport and will offer tax exemptions and specialist services to e-commerce businesses.

The 3.2 billion AED ($870 million) development is comprised of three separate clusters: business, logistics, and social.

Developers say several companies have agreed to occupy the site, including clothing, jewelry, and electronics retailers.

Restaurants and cafes are planned for the social cluster, for employees of companies on the site.