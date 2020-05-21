World
Middleeast
Dubai's 'city' for e-commerce
Published
4:33 AM ET, Thu May 21, 2020
Billed as the first free trade zone dedicated to e-commerce in the region, Dubai Commercity will be the size of New York's Grand Central Station.
P&T Architects and Engineers
The site is located close to Dubai International Airport and will offer tax exemptions and specialist services to e-commerce businesses.
P&T Architects and Engineers
The 3.2 billion AED ($870 million) development is comprised of three separate clusters: business, logistics, and social.
P&T Architects and Engineers
Developers say several companies have agreed to occupy the site, including clothing, jewelry, and electronics retailers.
P&T Architects and Engineers
Restaurants and cafes are planned for the social cluster, for employees of companies on the site.
P&T Architects and Engineers
The first buildings are scheduled to open in November with the site to be fully operational by 2023.
P&T Architects and Engineers