CNN 10 - May 22, 2020

BLURBS

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. What was the first named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season?

2. An 11-year-old skater named Gui Khury recently became the first person to spin how many degrees on a vertical ramp?

3. Cyclone Amphan, which churned north through the Bay of Bengal this week, made landfall on Wednesday, directly impacting what two countries?

4. Salt marsh, Atlas, and Indianmeal are three types of what insect, which was recently found to play a role in pollination?

5. What kind of animal is "Moose," who recently received an honorary doctorate at Virginia Tech in the field of veterinary medicine?

6. As described on Wednesday's show, what is the two-word term for tracking a disease by gathering data on the movements and interactions of someone infected?

7. In what nation did high school seniors return to class this week, though dozens of schools closed two hours after they opened because of coronavirus concerns?

8. Fifty percent of the tourism that takes place worldwide arrives on what continent, whose nations are working to reopen borders and transportation networks ahead of the summer?

9. What country, which is also an island and a city, has a waterfront park called Super Tree Grove that serves as a way to increase both greenery and technology?

10. What agency of the U.S. government is forecasting an active Atlantic hurricane season this year, with 13-19 named storms and 6-10 hurricanes?

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10