China to propose hugely controversial national security law in Hong Kong

Hong Kong (CNN) China's rubber-stamp parliament has announced that a new national security law in Hong Kong will be on the agenda at its upcoming meeting, a move likely to fuel further anger and protests in the semi-autonomous city.

The law, which is expected to ban sedition, secession and subversion of the central government in Beijing, will be introduced through a rarely used constitutional method that could effectively bypass Hong Kong's legislature.

The move could enable Beijing to crack down on anti-government protests in Hong Kong and will raise further fears that the city's autonomy is being eroded just as demonstrations begin to resume following a lull due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of the annual National People's Congress (NPC) meeting, which starts Friday, spokesman Zhang Yesui announced that this year's session would review a proposal titled: "Establishment and Improvement of the Legal System and Implementation Mechanism for the Safeguarding of National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region."

"National security is the bedrock underpinning a country's stability. Safeguarding national security serves the fundamental interests of all Chinese people, including our HK compatriots," Zhang told a news conference in Beijing on Thursday.