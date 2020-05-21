(CNN) China is set to begin its most important political event of the year on Friday, following a two-month delay due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The National People's Congress (NPC) will give Chinese leaders an opportunity to highlight their success in containing the virus and underscore the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party, as it faces a growing international backlash over its initial handling of the crisis.

The annual gatherings will also reveal Beijing's plans for how to revive an economy battered by the devastating pandemic, which has led to the country's first economic contraction after decades of continuous growth.

Like everything else disrupted by the pandemic, this year's NPC meetings will not be the same as usual. Still cautious about a potential second wave of coronavirus infections, the Chinese government is not taking preventive measures lightly.

The congress will be truncated to just a week -- about half of the usual duration. There will also be fewer press conferences, all of which will be held online via video-conferencing.

