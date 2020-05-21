(CNN) A two-day-old baby has died of coronavirus-related condition in South Africa, the government said Thursday.

The baby was born preterm with lung difficulties and had to put on a ventilator, according to a statement from the health ministry.

"The mother had tested positive for COVID-19, and the child subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 as well. It is important to appreciate the complexities of the underlying condition of prematurity," the statement read.

The baby is among the 27 coronavirus deaths announced Wednesday, bringing the total number to 339, according to the ministry.

With more than 18,000 cases, South Africa has the highest number of coronavirus patients on the continent.

