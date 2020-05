Idris Elba to host Africa Day Benefit Concert with some of the continent's biggest music stars

Nigeria's Burna Boy has been nominated for the Best World Music Grammy.

Nigeria's Burna Boy has been nominated for the Best World Music Grammy.

Here are some of Africa's biggest music stars

Photos: Here are some of Africa's biggest music stars

Angelique Kidjo is a singer, songwriter and activist from Benin. She is one of Africa's most respected performers and has won three Grammy Awards in her wide-ranging career.

Angelique Kidjo is a singer, songwriter and activist from Benin. She is one of Africa's most respected performers and has won three Grammy Awards in her wide-ranging career.

Here are some of Africa's biggest music stars

Photos: Here are some of Africa's biggest music stars

Tanzanian recording artist, Diamond Platnumz is an award-winning musician. In 2015, he won the MTV Europe Music Award for Best Africa, Middle East and India Act.

Tanzanian recording artist, Diamond Platnumz is an award-winning musician. In 2015, he won the MTV Europe Music Award for Best Africa, Middle East and India Act.

Here are some of Africa's biggest music stars

Photos: Here are some of Africa's biggest music stars

Nigerian born musician, Yemi Alade, gained prominence after winning a Talent Show in 2009, and is best known for her hit single 'Johnny,' which has become an international anthem.

Nigerian born musician, Yemi Alade, gained prominence after winning a Talent Show in 2009, and is best known for her hit single 'Johnny,' which has become an international anthem.

Here are some of Africa's biggest music stars

Photos: Here are some of Africa's biggest music stars

Tiwa Savage won the Best African Act at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards, becoming the first woman to win the category.

Tiwa Savage won the Best African Act at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards, becoming the first woman to win the category.

Here are some of Africa's biggest music stars

Photos: Here are some of Africa's biggest music stars

Here are some of Africa's biggest music stars

Photos: Here are some of Africa's biggest music stars

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Mr.Eazi is the pioneer of Banku music, a fusion sound that is a mixture of Ghanaian highlife and Nigerian chord progressions and patterns.

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Mr.Eazi is the pioneer of Banku music, a fusion sound that is a mixture of Ghanaian highlife and Nigerian chord progressions and patterns.

Here are some of Africa's biggest music stars

Photos: Here are some of Africa's biggest music stars

Photos: Here are some of Africa's biggest music stars

South African singer, Sho Madjozi won the 2019 BET New International Act. In her acceptance speech, she said, 'My story is a testament that you can come from any village, in any forgotten part of the world, and still be a superstar."