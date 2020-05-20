Coronavirus set global school enrollment back four decades, says UN agency

(CNN) The coronavirus has set global school enrollment back four decades, as closures and recessions in many countries have hit education, according to a new report by a United Nations agency.

Tracking global changes since 2019, researchers at the UN Development Programme have found that education, health and income measures sharply dropped after the coronavirus emerged and shutdown economic activity worldwide.

"All three dimensions are being hit very very hard, that's what is unique and unprecedented," Pedro Concelcao, director of the UN Human Development office told CNN.

Their report is based on simulations taken from calculations by international agencies, including the International Monetary Fund, and warns of a "steep decline in human development worldwide in 2020 led by a massive setback in effective education" because of school closures and deep recessions in most countries.

As of mid-May, global daily deaths due to Covid-19 are greater than common causes such as suicide, malaria, road traffic accidents and HIV/AIDS, the report finds. It also says that for countries at the peak of the virus, Covid-19 is the main cause of death -- surpassing cancer and coronary disease.

Read More