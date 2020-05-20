Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images People visit New York's Domino Park on May 17. The painted circles, spaced 6 feet apart, are to encourage physical distancing. Our new normal, in pictures

Places across the globe are beginning to ease their coronavirus restrictions. Businesses are reopening, as are some schools and sports leagues. But everything looks much different than what we are used to.

Many of us are still working from home. Others have lost their jobs and are looking for new ones. We continue to keep our distance from one another, whether it's in a park, out shopping or in our places of worship.

Meanwhile, the death toll continues to climb as the world rushes to find a vaccine. Even the way we mourn has been affected, as many funerals limit the number of people who can attend.

These images show just how much our daily lives have changed because of Covid-19.