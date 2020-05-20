People visit New York's Domino Park on May 17. The painted circles, spaced 6 feet apart, are to encourage physical distancing.
Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images

Our new normal, in pictures

Updated 3:47 PM ET, Wed May 20, 2020

Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images

Places across the globe are beginning to ease their coronavirus restrictions. Businesses are reopening, as are some schools and sports leagues. But everything looks much different than what we are used to.

Many of us are still working from home. Others have lost their jobs and are looking for new ones. We continue to keep our distance from one another, whether it's in a park, out shopping or in our places of worship.

Meanwhile, the death toll continues to climb as the world rushes to find a vaccine. Even the way we mourn has been affected, as many funerals limit the number of people who can attend.

These images show just how much our daily lives have changed because of Covid-19.

People in an elevator stand away from one another as they arrive to work at the World Trade Center in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on May 11.
Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters
Carolyn Ellis, right, hugs her mother, Susan Watts, in Guelph, Ontario, on May 16. They're avoiding direct contact by using the "hug glove" that Carolyn and her husband, Andrew, created as a Mother's Day gift. It features a plastic tarp with four sleeves attached to a clothesline.
Jorge Uzon/AFP/Getty Images
Congregants attend a Sunday service at the Berlin Cathedral on May 10. The cathedral reopened for worshippers after two months of online services.
Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images