Yankee Stadium will play host to a drive-in festival this summer in New York City

(CNN) Call it a comeback. The pandemic has revived the classic American tradition of the drive-in as a safe way to stay entertained without potentially spreading coronavirus. One hospitality group based in New York, the epicenter of the virus in the United States, decided to do just that in a parking lot of the famous Yankee Stadium.

for MASC Hospitality Group came up with the ideafor Uptown Drive-In in late March after realizing that many of their events, such as the Bronx Night Market, would be canceled this summer.

"It's a food festival meets cultural event meets classic drive-in," co-owner Marco Shalma told CNN. "We wanted to create a space where people can eat, watch films or comedians, play bingo and even have date nights in a way that is safe."

The events will range from karaoke nights, to movie screenings of all genres and even themed nights, like Latin or LGBTQ night. Shalma said the group will focus on showcasing New York talent and food and they hope to hire around 40 people to help with security and food service.

There will be a lifted stage with large screens in Yankee Stadium's largest lot, where talent and emcees will perform. Sound will be streamed from a PA system to attendee's cars.

